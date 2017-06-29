close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

No NATO combat role in Afghanistan: Jens Stoltenberg

NATO ended its longest-ever military operation in 2014 when it handed over frontline duties to the Afghan military and took on an advice and training mission, but recent Taliban gains have dented hopes of a quick end to the war.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 14:38

Brussels: NATO allies will increase troop numbers in Afghanistan to help the government battle a resurgent Taliban but there is no question of returning to a combat role, the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

NATO ended its longest-ever military operation in 2014 when it handed over frontline duties to the Afghan military and took on an advice and training mission, but recent Taliban gains have dented hopes of a quick end to the war.

As he arrived for a defence ministers meeting in Brussels to discuss the issue, Stoltenberg said the 29 NATO allies were considering an increase of several thousand soldiers.

"I can confirm we will increase our presence in Afghanistan," he said.
"We have to understand this is about training, assistance, advice.It is not to conduct combat operations but to help the Afghans fight."
Additional troops now could help bolster Afghan special forces, improve Kabul's air force to provide ground support and evacuations, and step up officer training, he added.

Stoltenberg did not give exact figures but diplomatic sources say an increase of up to 3,000 troops is under consideration.

The alliance currently has about 13,500 soldiers in what is known as the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, of which half are from the US.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is due to brief the allies later on Thursday but Stoltenberg said he did not expect him to give specific troop numbers.

"We will look into how we together can have enough troops to help the government and break the stalemate and so lay the ground for a political solution," Stoltenberg said.

Separately, British Defence Minister Michael Fallon said London would provide just under 100 troops, on top of 500 already in Afghanistan.

Like Stoltenberg, Fallon emphasised that the troops would have no combat role and that the deployment was needed to help Afghanistan combat terrorism which threatened regions across the globe, including Europe.

"There is every incentive to stay the course," he said.

TAGS

NATOAfghanistanJens StoltenbergTalibanNATO military operationBrusselsNATO alliesResolute Support MissionJim MattisMichael Fallon

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

After Sonia-Manmohan meet, Congress decides to skip GST midnight bash
India

After Sonia-Manmohan meet, Congress decides to skip GST mid...

Telecom tangle: Is floor price for voice, data services feasible?
Technology

Telecom tangle: Is floor price for voice, data services fea...

WorldAsia

In Mosul, Iraqi forces push toward mosque blown up by Islam...

WorldAsia

In Mosul, Iraqi forces push toward mosque blown up by Islam...

Kemiri - Australia&#039;&#039;s oldest Sumatran tiger dies at Adelaide Zoo
Environment

Kemiri - Australia's oldest Sumatran tiger dies at Ade...

Uttar Pradesh

Rajiv Kumar appointed new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video