`No political or religious motive` in Munich shooting: Police
German police ruled out any political or religious motive in a shooting Tuesday at a commuter rail station outside the southern city of Munich, saying the attacker acted out of "personal" reasons.
"The sole male perpetrator was motivated by personal reasons. There is no political or religious background here," police spokesman Marcus da Gloria Martins told reporters.