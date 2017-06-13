close
`No political or religious motive` in Munich shooting: Police

 German police ruled out any political or religious motive in a shooting Tuesday at a commuter rail station outside the southern city of Munich, saying the attacker acted out of "personal" reasons.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 14:00

Bavaria: German police ruled out any political or religious motive in a shooting Tuesday at a commuter rail station outside the southern city of Munich, saying the attacker acted out of "personal" reasons.

"The sole male perpetrator was motivated by personal reasons. There is no political or religious background here," police spokesman Marcus da Gloria Martins told reporters.

TAGS

MunichGermanyS-Bahn stationUnterfoehring

