close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Northern Irish unionists to open talks with UK's Theresa May about support

The DUP - which defends Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom and takes a conservative approach to social issues.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 19:44

Belfast: A party representing Northern Irish unionists said on Friday it will go into talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May about supporting her Conservative Party which fell short of securing a parliamentary majority in a national election on Thursday.

"The prime minister has spoken with me this morning and we will enter discussions with the Conservatives to explore how it may be possible to bring stability to our nation at this time of great challenge," Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster told reporters.

The DUP - which defends Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom and takes a conservative approach to social issues - increased its number of seats to 10 in Thursday`s election.

Foster did not take any questions from reporters at the brief news conference.
 

TAGS

Northern IrishNorthern Irish unionistsTheresa MayConservative PartyArlene FosterNorthern IrelandDemocratic Unionist Party

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Mamata govt seeks special audit report of GTA within two we...
West Bengal

Mamata govt seeks special audit report of GTA within two we...

Iran raises oil exports to West, almost on par with Asia
World

Iran raises oil exports to West, almost on par with Asia

Mamata Banerjee warns of stern action against GJM supporters, says situation in Darjeeling under control
West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee warns of stern action against GJM supporter...

Cattle ban: 'Deep injury' on society, says UDF in...
Kerala

Cattle ban: 'Deep injury' on society, says UDF in...

Indians believed abducted by IS in Iraq may be in Mosul: Ki...
India

Indians believed abducted by IS in Iraq may be in Mosul: Ki...

Caught-on-cam: MP Congress MLA incites violence, heard saying &quot;burn down police station in Shivpuri&quot;
Madhya Pradesh

Caught-on-cam: MP Congress MLA incites violence, heard sayi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video