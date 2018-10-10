On World Mental Health Day, England gets a new suicide prevention minister

London: With the Theresa May-government hosting the first ever global mental health summit in England, a minister has been appointed in her cabinet for suicide prevention.

Nearly 4,500 people commit suicide every year in England.

According to Prime Minister May, Health Minister Jackie Doyle-Price's appointed to the new role will help to reduce the number of suicides.

The development comes on World Mental Health Day. Ministers and officials from more than 50 countries attended the summit.

A meeting was also hosted by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and it was graced by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The government has also promised more support in schools, bringing in new mental health support teams and offering help in measuring students' health, including their mental wellbeing, reported BBC.

May said, "We can end the stigma that has forced too many to suffer in silence and prevent the tragedy of suicide taking too many lives."

The Prime Minister also pledged 1.8 million pounds ($2.4 million) to ensure the Samaritans charity can continue to offer a free counseling hotline.