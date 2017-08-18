close
One killed in stabbing in western Germany, attacker on the run: Police

The stabbing in Germany also comes a day after 14 people were killed in twin terror attacks in Spain.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 22:49

Berlin: One man was killed and another injured in a stabbing in the western German city of Wuppertal, police said on Friday, adding that the attacker was still on the loose.

"We can confirm there has been a deadly crime. One man has died and another man is in hospital," a police spokeswoman told AFP.

The police said they were hunting for one or more assailants, but could not immediately provide more information about the circumstances of the attack.

The stabbing happened at around 1245 GMT in the city's Elberfeld area.

Also in the afternoon, several people were stabbed in the street in the Finnish city of Turku, with police shooting one suspect and warning several others could be at large.

The stabbing in Germany also comes a day after 14 people were killed in twin terror attacks in Spain.

