Oxford University Press launches English-English Assamese dictionary

Guwahati: The Oxford University Press (OUP) has launched Compact English-English Assamese dictionary here.

The dictionary, launched here yesterday, is an addition to OUP's 23 existing bilingual dictionaries in Indian languages.

Speaking on the occasion, OUP business head higher education, trade and professional learning Paras Bansal said the launch is a significant milestone as Assam has a large young population eager to improve their proficiency in english language.

Padmashri award winning journalist DN Bezbaruah, Sahitya Akademi award winning author and former state Director General of Police Harekrishna Deka, Chairman of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Dayananda Borgohain, and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council secretary Simanta Kumar Das were present at the launch.