close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Oxford University Press launches English-English Assamese dictionary

The Oxford University Press (OUP) has launched Compact English-English Assamese dictionary here.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 13:04

Guwahati: The Oxford University Press (OUP) has launched Compact English-English Assamese dictionary here.

The dictionary, launched here yesterday, is an addition to OUP's 23 existing bilingual dictionaries in Indian languages.

Speaking on the occasion, OUP business head higher education, trade and professional learning Paras Bansal said the launch is a significant milestone as Assam has a large young population eager to improve their proficiency in english language.

Padmashri award winning journalist DN Bezbaruah, Sahitya Akademi award winning author and former state Director General of Police Harekrishna Deka, Chairman of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Dayananda Borgohain, and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council secretary Simanta Kumar Das were present at the launch.

TAGS

Oxford University PressEnglish-English Assamese dictionarybilingual dictionariesIndian languages

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Russian cargo craft &#039;Progress 67&#039; successfully docks with International Space Station!
Space

Russian cargo craft 'Progress 67' successfully do...

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video