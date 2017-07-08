close
PM Narendra Modi asks G20 nations to encourage manpower mobility

At the end of the session, he also asked the G20 nations to create a strong partnership for skilling, including exchange of best practices. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 22:20
PM Narendra Modi asks G20 nations to encourage manpower mobility

Hamburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on G20 nations to do more to encourage manpower mobility to bring net value to host and source nations.

Modi while speaking at a session on Digitalisation, Women's Empowerment& Employment:Borderless digital world represents opportunities but also risks, highlighted India's journey to the low-cost world-class technology.

He also asked the member nations to promote digitisation for strengthening labour markets and improving delivery of services.

The Prime Minister expressed strong personal conviction for gender empowerment and said that there was no real growth without empowering women, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Gopal Baglay said.

At the end of the session, he also asked the G20 nations to create a strong partnership for skilling, including exchange of best practices. 

