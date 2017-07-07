PM Narendra Modi at G2O Summit: In Pics

Hamburg: PM Narendra Modi on Friday reached at Hamburg in Germany to attend the summit at the 19th session of G20 nations. Founded in 1999, the group makes up 85 per cent of the world’s GDP and two-thirds of its population.

Here are few pics of the PM Narendra Modi's G20 summit.

PM Narendra Modi arrives at Hamburg to attend the G20 Summit.

PM Narendra Modi speaks at BRICS grouping meeting on sidelines of G20.

Meeting of BRICS nations in a special session called by China.

Chancellor Angela Merkel receives PM Narendra Modi at the beginning of G20 Summit.

At the BRICS leaders' informal gathering at Hamburg hosted by China, PM Narendra Modi meets President Xi Jinping.

PM Narendra Modi at the family photo of G20 leaders.

PM Narendra Modi interacts with French President Emmanuel Macron before the start of plenary session.

PM Narendra Modi, Chancellor Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron at the Summit in Hamburg.

PM Narendra Modi met President Michel Temer of Brazil during the gathering of BRICS leaders at Hamburg.

PM Narendra Modi and South Africa President Jacob Zuma interacted with each other.

PM Narendra Modi with Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump.

PM Narendra Modi at the G20 leaders retreat in Hamburg.

PM Narendra Modi in bilateral meeting with PM of Japan Mr. Abe Shinzo, on the sidelines of 12th G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany.

PM Narendra Modi at Session I on global growth and trade.

PM Narendra Modi meets PM Justin Trudeau of Canada on the sidelines of G20