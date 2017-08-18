close
PM Narendra Modi condemns terror attacks in Spain

India fully supports Your Excellency's Government in effectively responding to such attacks. We also stand ready to work with Spain to develop a strong global response to defeat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.''

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 20:12
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday strongly condemned terror attacks in Spain and wrote to his counterpart Mariano Rajoy to convey India's readiness to work with his country to develop a strong global response to defeat terrorism.

Modi underlined that terrorism has become a global menace threatening the entire humanity and "those who stand on the side of peace cannot allow these forces to endanger our cherished values of democracy and freedom."

Drivers ploughed into pedestrians in quick-succession in two separate attacks in Barcelona and another popular Spanish seaside city, leaving 14 people dead and injuring more than 100 others.

"I am deeply shocked and saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack in Barcelona yesterday and condemn it in strongest terms," Modi wrote.

"On behalf of the people of India and on my own behalf, I offer heartfelt condolences for the lives lost in this heinous and cowardly act and wish a speedy recovery for those injured," he added.
Modi said the perpetrators of terror have been most ruthless in unleashing violence.

"India fully supports Your Excellency's Government in effectively responding to such attacks. We also stand ready to work with Spain to develop a strong global response to defeat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

