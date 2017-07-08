close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

PM Narendra Modi leaves for home as G20 Summit concludes

"Goodbye Hamburg! PM emplanes for Delhi after a successful visit to Israel and G20 Summit," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 22:34
PM Narendra Modi leaves for home as G20 Summit concludes

Hamburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for home after concluding his engagements at the G20 Summit in Germany, where the theme this year was 'Shaping an Inter-connected World'.

Following the two-day summit, G20 leaders committed to keep markets open, focus on reciprocity and non- discrimination, fight protectionism, unfair trade practices.

"Goodbye Hamburg! PM emplanes for Delhi after a successful visit to Israel and G20 Summit," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Modi had flown to Hamburg from Tel Aviv, Israel, on July 7 in what was the first visit of an Indian prime minister to the Jewish nation.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Modi participated in an informal meeting with other BRICS leaders from Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa.

He also held an informal conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on "a range of issues" yesterday, amid a standoff between the armies of India and China in Sikkim sector.

For bilateral meetings, Modi met several world leaders, including British Prime Minister Theresa May, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Modi separately met Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The G20, founded in 1999, comprises a mix of the world's largest and emerging economies, representing about two-thirds of the world's population, 85 per cent of global gross domestic product and over 75 per cent of global trade.

The members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union.

TAGS

G20Narendra ModiArgentinaAustraliaBrazilCanadaChinaFranceGermanyIndiaIndonesiaItalyJapanSouth KoreaMexicoRussiaSaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaTurkeyUKUSEuropean UnionHamburg

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Asia

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Army chief pay tribute to Burhan...

Assam

Assam flood situation improves, rivers in UP in spate

World

G20 adopts $1bn women entrepreneur plan for developing nati...

US isolated as India, other G20 members back Paris climate pact
Environment

US isolated as India, other G20 members back Paris climate...

PM Narendra Modi asks G20 nations to encourage manpower mobility
EuropeWorld

PM Narendra Modi asks G20 nations to encourage manpower mob...

IndiGo coach window shatters from jet blast, FIR registered
Delhi

IndiGo coach window shatters from jet blast, FIR registered

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video