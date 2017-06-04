Police accidentally shoots civilian during response to London terror attack

London: The British Police had accidentally shot a civilian during response during the response to last night's terror attack in London that left seven people dead and several others wounded.

However, he was not critically injured.

Assistant Commission of the Metropolitan Police Mark Rowley said that a civilian was hit by a bullet as the police officers confronted the terrorists.

"As the officers confronted the terrorists - and were shot - a member of the public also suffered gunshot wounds. Although we do not believe the injuries to critical in nature, they are in hospital receiving medical attention. We will of course keep you updated on that," he said.

Rowley said the investigation is progressing at pace and officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, the National Counter Terrorism Policing network are working relentlessly with UK intelligence partners to piece together exactly what had occurred the place.

"We have already made significant progress, but of course, there remains much more to do. We are making significant progress in identifying the three attackers, and that there were no other suspects at the scene, when the attack was carried out," he added.

Rowley said the police are investigating to find more details more about the attackers.

"Work is ongoing to understand more about them, their connections and whether they were assisted or supported by anyone else. As I think you are aware there are searches ongoing in east London, and 12 arrests have been made. There is of course more to do, and we will work relentlessly to establish the facts," he added.

Rowley confirmed that the police have established that the van used during the attack, a white Renault van - was recently hired by one of the attackers.

"Our understanding is growing and as we currently understand it the van entered London Bridge at 21:58 travelling from the North to the South side of the river. The van mounted the pavement, and collided with pedestrians before being abandoned, where the attackers, armed with knives, continued into the Borough Market area, stabbing numerous people," he said.

Rowley stated that 50 rounds were discharged by 8 officers that left eight attackers dead.

He claimed that the situation these officers were confronted with was critical - a matter of life and death - three armed men, wearing what appeared to be suicide belts, had already attacked and killed members of the public and had to be stopped immediately.

"Indeed I am not surprised that faced with what they must have feared were three suicide bombers - the firearms officers fired an unprecedented number of rounds to be completely confident they had neutralised those threats. I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush towards a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others," he said.

"Seven people have been killed, in addition to the three attackers. Work to inform the next of kin of the victims is ongoing - this may take some time, as we believe some of these victims are from abroad, 36 people remain in hospital, suffering from a range of injuries - some of which are extremely serious. 21 remain in a critical condition," he added.

Rowley also confirmed that an off duty Met-Officer, based on Southwark borough, was caught up in the attack and fortunately he had not suffered life threatening injuries, but remains in hospital in a serious condition.

He further said that the investigation team is taking statements from hundreds of witnesses and again appealed anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact police.

"The cordons in and around the London Bridge and Borough Market area will remain in place, and we encourage the public to avoid the area as our investigation is ongoing. This will have an impact on travel arrangements as we head in to Monday morning, and would ask everyone to check with their travel operators and seek alternative routes wherever possible," he said.