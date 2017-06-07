close
Police announce new arrest linked to London Bridge attack

British police on Wednesday said a 30-year- old man was arrested following the London Bridge terror attack which killed seven people and injured 48.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 13:28

London: British police on Wednesday said a 30-year- old man was arrested following the London Bridge terror attack which killed seven people and injured 48.

The man was arrested in the eastern London suburb of Ilford, near Barking where two of the assailants lived. The Saturday attack was claimed by the Islamic State and follows the May 22 suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena by Salman Abedi, killing 22 people.

LondonTerror attackLondon Bridge AttackManchester Arena

