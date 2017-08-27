close
Police arrest second man after Buckingham Palace sword attack

Police investigating Friday`s sword attack outside Buckingham Palace in London arrested a second man on Sunday, a statement said.

AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 15:50
Police arrest second man after Buckingham Palace sword attack
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

London: Police investigating Friday`s sword attack outside Buckingham Palace in London arrested a second man on Sunday, a statement said.

"The man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism at 10:15 hrs today and he has been taken into custody," the statement said.

LondonBuckingham PalaceSwordAttackArrestTerrorism

