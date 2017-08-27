Police arrest second man after Buckingham Palace sword attack
Police investigating Friday`s sword attack outside Buckingham Palace in London arrested a second man on Sunday, a statement said.
Pic Courtesy: Reuters
"The man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism at 10:15 hrs today and he has been taken into custody," the statement said.