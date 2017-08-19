close
Police investigating Finland stabbing as terror attack

Police are now investigating a stabbing spree in Finland that left two people dead as a terrorist attack, police said Saturday, identifying the suspect as an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen.

AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 14:13
Police investigating Finland stabbing as terror attack

Southern Finland: Police are now investigating a stabbing spree in Finland that left two people dead as a terrorist attack, police said Saturday, identifying the suspect as an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen.

"The act had been investigated as murder, but during the night we received additional information which indicates that the criminal offenses are now terrorist killings," police said in a statement.

The suspect`s "identity is known to the police. He is an 18-year-old Moroccan citizen," it said.

