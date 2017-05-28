Police release CCTV pictures of Manchester bomber

Manchester: Pictures of the Manchester bomber on his way to the arena where he carried out Britain's worst terrorist attack in 12 years have been released by police.

The CCTV footage shows 22-year-old Salman Abedi shortly before his suicide attack on an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night, reports the Guardian.

The police believe he assembled his deadly bomb in a rented Airbnb flat in a mansion block on Granby Row in the city centre, near Canal Street.

The flat is one of 17 locations searched by forensic experts in the past few days, with 14 searches continuing on Saturday night.

The police said thirteen people have so far been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences, with 14 locations still being searched on Saturday night.

A thousand people are involved in the investigation to Abedi's network