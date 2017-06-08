close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Polls open in Britain`s general election

Polling stations across the country opened at 7.00 am (0600 GMT) and will close at 10.00 pm.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 12:29

London: Polls opened in Britain on Thursday in an election Prime Minister Theresa May had expected to win easily but one that has proved increasingly hard to predict after a campaign shadowed by terrorism.

Polling stations across the country opened at 7.00 am (0600 GMT) and will close at 10.00pm, with voters set to chose between May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has seen his huge polling deficit close dramatically in recent weeks.

TAGS

BritainUnited KingdomUP Election 2017Theresa May

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

NetApp launches NetApp Excellerator for Digital Transformat...
Apps

NetApp launches NetApp Excellerator for Digital Transformat...

These 3 new WhatsApp features will make chatting more fun – Know
Apps

These 3 new WhatsApp features will make chatting more fun –...

Ten CRPF troopers injured in Kashmir stone pelting
Jammu and Kashmir

Ten CRPF troopers injured in Kashmir stone pelting

MSBTE Result 2017: Maharashtra MSBTE Result summer 2017 declared; check www.msbte.com
MaharashtraEducation

MSBTE Result 2017: Maharashtra MSBTE Result summer 2017 dec...

Huawei Y7 Prime with 4000mAh battery launched
Mobiles

Huawei Y7 Prime with 4000mAh battery launched

Eye in the sky: After successful &#039;monster rocket&#039; liftoff, ISRO to launch Cartosat-2 series satellite this month-end
Space

Eye in the sky: After successful 'monster rocket'...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video