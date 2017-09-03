Pope prays for those afflicted by floods in US, Asia
Pope Francis has prayed for those afflicted by floods in Texas, Louisiana and southern Asia.
Addressing faithful in St. Peter's Square, Francis on Sunday prayed for comfort for the US communities hit by a hurricane and "exceptional rains."
Francis said he was joining in the suffering of residents of Texas and Louisiana and cited the "victims, thousands of homeless and the enormous property damage."