Rex Tillerson pays tribute to 9/11 victims

Washington: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson paid tribute on Monday to the victims and survivors of 9/11, by honouring the heroes who valiantly saved many lives that day, even sacrificing their own.

Tillerson said, "Today we remember the victims of the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001, and honour the heroes who valiantly saved many lives that day, even sacrificing their own. Their courage on that day remains an example of the character of the American people in the face of evil. Though our country was wounded that day, today we remind the world that terrorism will never defeat the United States."

"This date also marks a solemn tragedy where four Americans, including two of our State Department colleagues, were killed in a terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya. Their loss will always weigh heavy in our hearts," Tillerson added.

Tillerson further said, "Our hearts and prayers are with those who have lost loved ones to terrorism. We remain committed to stopping those extremists who plot, enable, and carry out attacks on the innocent."

The president and first lady joined thousands of service members and families of 9/11 victims at the Pentagon, where hundreds of military personnel were killed after a hijacked plane crashed into the western side of the complex on Sept. 11, 2001.

"For the families with us on this anniversary, we know that not a single day goes by when you don't think about the loved ones stolen from your life," Trump said. "Today, our entire nation grieves with you and with every one of those 2,996 innocent souls who was murdered by terrorists 16 years ago."