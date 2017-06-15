close
Russia accuses US of deploying missiles in Syria

 "United States has moved two HIMARS multiple rocket launchers from Jordan to the Al-Tanaf US special forces base": Russian defence ministry

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 21:19

Moscow: The Russian defence ministry on Thursday accused the US-led coalition in Syria of deploying missiles against the Syrian army at the Al-Tanaf garrison where rebels battling the Islamic State group are being trained.

In a statement, the ministry said that the "United States has moved two HIMARS multiple rocket launchers from Jordan to the Al-Tanaf US special forces base," suggesting that the equipment would be used for strikes against Syrian government forces.

RussiaDefence MinistrySyriaAl-TanafIslamic stateHIMARSmultiple rocket launchers

