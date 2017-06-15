Russia accuses US of deploying missiles in Syria
"United States has moved two HIMARS multiple rocket launchers from Jordan to the Al-Tanaf US special forces base": Russian defence ministry
Moscow: The Russian defence ministry on Thursday accused the US-led coalition in Syria of deploying missiles against the Syrian army at the Al-Tanaf garrison where rebels battling the Islamic State group are being trained.
In a statement, the ministry said that the "United States has moved two HIMARS multiple rocket launchers from Jordan to the Al-Tanaf US special forces base," suggesting that the equipment would be used for strikes against Syrian government forces.