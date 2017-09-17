close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Russia knew US-backed Syrian forces were in area it bombed: Pentagon

The SDF is an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias fighting with the U.S.-led coalition.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 13:00

Washington: Russian jets bombed a target east of the Euphrates River near Dayr Az Zawr in Syria where it knew US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and coalition advisers were located, the Pentagon said on Saturday.

"Russian munitions impacted a location known to the Russians to contain Syrian Democratic Forces and coalition advisers," the Pentagon said in a statement. "Several SDF fighters were wounded," it added. 

Coalition troops advising and assisting the SDF were not wounded, the Pentagon added. The SDF is an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias fighting with the U.S.-led coalition.

TAGS

RussiaUSSyriaDayr az ZawrSDFKurdish

From Zee News

British Police nab second suspect over London train attack
Europe

British Police nab second suspect over London train attack

Renewable electricity from waste toilet paper? Scientists say it&#039;s possible! - Read
Science

Renewable electricity from waste toilet paper? Scientists s...

If they fire on us, our guns would not stop: Nirmal Singh on Arnia ceasefire violation
India

If they fire on us, our guns would not stop: Nirmal Singh o...

Sharif may extend his stay in London, summons PM, PML-N leaders after review pleas&#039; rejected
WorldAsia

Sharif may extend his stay in London, summons PM, PML-N lea...

IAF Marshal Arjan Singh&#039;s state funeral tomorrow, National Flag to fly half-mast in Delhi
India

IAF Marshal Arjan Singh's state funeral tomorrow, Nati...

Venezuela&#039;s Maduro upbeat on talks, opposition fear &#039;&#039;show&#039;&#039;
World

Venezuela's Maduro upbeat on talks, opposition fear...

After Irma ravages Havana, city highlights housing replacement drive
AmericasWorld

After Irma ravages Havana, city highlights housing replacem...

600,000 Rohingya children may flee to Bangladesh, aid group warns
WorldAsia

600,000 Rohingya children may flee to Bangladesh, aid group...

Polling underway in NA-120 by-elections amid tight security
WorldAsia

Polling underway in NA-120 by-elections amid tight security

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video