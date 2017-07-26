Russia says US sanctions vote 'step towards destroying' better ties
An overwhelming vote by the US House of Representatives to slap tough new sanctions on Moscow is a "serious step" towards wrecking chances of improving ties.
Moscow: An overwhelming vote by the US House of Representatives to slap tough new sanctions on Moscow is a "serious step" towards wrecking chances of improving ties, Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.
"The authors and sponsors of this bill are taking a very serious step towards destroying the possibilities for normalising relations with Russia," Sergei Ryabkov told state-run TASS news agency.