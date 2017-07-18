Russia showcases Mig-35 at 13th International Aerospace Show MAKS-2017

Moscow: Russia`s 13th International Aerospace Show MAKS-2017 began on Tuesday with more than 200 civil and military aircraft on display, including the Mig-35 four plus plus generation fighter and the advanced military transport chopper Mi-171 Sh-Vn.

The air show is being held at the Ramenskoye aerodrome in the town of Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, from July 18-23.

Around 35 countries, over 180 foreign companies and around 800 companies are to be part of the air show which is one of the largest in the world.

Rostec Corporation, one of the main organizers of MAKS-2017, will present the latest Russian developments in the space industry as well as in aircraft and helicopter engineering and weapons, the Corporation said.

The component companies of Rostec participating include Russian Helicopters, United Engine Corporation, Rosoboronexport, Technodinmika, VSMPO-AVISMA, Ruselectronics, Shvabe, Splav, RT-Chemcomposite, Security Technologies, Techmash. Altogether, the exposition of Rostec`s enterprises will include more than 200 military, civilian and dual-use products.

Visitors of the stand of United Engine Corporation will be able to see the engine PD-14 created for the Russian airliner MC-21, engines AL-41F-1C and RD-33MK for combat aviation, helicopter engines TV7-117B and VK-2500PS, a small engine 36MT, and the digital engine control and regulation system BARK-88.

The static exposition of MAKS-2017 presents almost the whole model range of the Russian Helicopters holding: the civilian helicopters Ansat, Ka-32A11BC, Mi-8AMT and Mi-38 as well as the military helicopters Mi-171Sh-VN, Mi-17V-5, Ka-52, Mi-35M, Mi-28 NE and Mi-26T2.

"Equipment manufactured by Russian Helicopters takes an active part in the flight programme of the salon. About 10 helicopters will be involved in formation flying, while individual aerobatics of such helicopters as Mi-26T2, Mi-35NE and Ansat are also included in the programme. The latest machines Mi-38 and Mi-171A2 will take part in paired aerobatics," Rostec Corporation said in a statement.

A distinct item in the MAKS-2017 agenda will be dedicated to unmanned aerial vehicles. The design bureau VR-Technologies will showcase an experimental model of a modernized unmanned tilt-rotor aircraft RHV-30, which has concluded another stage of flight tests.

"During the salon we plan to reach several key agreements with our strategic partners. In particular, we intend to conclude an agreement with UAC on the supply of new engines for Il-114-300 and to sign a memorandum with Chinese partners for the creation of a Russian engine for wide-body long-range aircraft on the basis of UEC. During the negotiations with our foreign partners we intend to focus on after-sales service of aviation equipment and on construction of service centers," underlined General Director of the State Corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov.

At its stand, Rosoboronexport will show over 160 military products, predominantly those designed for air forces and air defence. Visitors of Techmash stand will be able to see the samples of the latest aircraft bombs and weapons like all-altitude ODAB-500PMV and PBK-500UA unified cluster bomb.

Asked if the sanctions on Russia had an impact on the participation in the air show, Rostec`s Director of International Cooperation and Regional Policy Victor N. Kladov said: "Sanctions did not impact the show... Some people won`t come. This is a voluntary thing. Anyone who wants to participate will come."

He added that a number of Italian, French, German and American companies are participating.

"Politics is politics, business is business," he said.

Rostec Corporation is a Russian corporation that was established in 2007 to facilitate the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products designed for civilian and military applications.

The Corporation comprises over 700 organizations that are part of 11 holding companies operating in the military-industrial complex and three holding companies working in civilian industry, as well as 80 directly managed organizations.

Rostec`s portfolio includes such well-known brands as AVTOVAZ, KAMAZ, Kalashnikov Concern, Russian Helicopters, VSMPO AVISMA, etc. Rostec companies are headquartered in 60 entities of the Russian Federation and supply products to more than 70 countries.