Russia to appeal against European court ruling on ''gay propaganda''

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 16:31

Moscow: Russia said on Tuesday it would appeal against a European Court of Human Rights ruling which said a Russian law banning the promotion of homosexuality to minors was discriminatory. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the court said the law flouted people`s freedom of expression and was discriminatory against gay people.

"The (Russian) Justice Ministry expresses its disagreement with the conclusions of the European Court," the ministry said in a statement, saying it would prepare an appeal within three months.

