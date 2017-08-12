close
Russia names new fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57

Su-57 is a cheaper and Its maximum cruising speed is reportedly 2,600 kilometers per hour.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 19:47
Russia names new fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57
Represntational image

Moscow: Russia has officially unveiled fifth-generation fighter jet AK FA as the Su-57, Aerospace Force Commander-in-Chief Colonel General Viktor Bondarev said on Friday.

The Russian jet had been known as the (Prospective Airborne Complex of Frontline Aviation) PAK FA and T-50 during its development by aircraft maker Sukhoi. 

Bondarev was quoted by Sputnik as saying that the decision is made, "The plane has been given its name, like a newborn child."  

Su-57 is cheaper and its maximum cruising speed is reportedly 2,600 kilometers per hour, while its maximum altitude is 20 kilometers.

As earlier reported, the United Aircraft Corporation CEO Yuri Slyusar said,''the pre-production batch will consist of 12 such aircraft. The experimental design work on the cutting-edge fighter jet should be completed in 2019 it will be delivered to the Russian Air Force at that time.''

The Su-57 is a single-seater jet with twin-engine multirole stealth fighter designed for air primacy and assault roles. It is equipped with advanced avionics system and airborne active phased array radar.

With six machines expected to be delivered into the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces in the fourth quarter of 2017. 

TAGS

fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57fifth-generation fighter jetRussiaAK FAViktor BondarevMoscow

