Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi King Salman discuss Qatar crisis: Kremlin

A diplomatic row between Qatar and some Arab nations including Saudi Arabia was not helping to unite efforts to try to find a Syria settlement or fight terrorism, the Kremlin said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 16:54
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia`s King Salman discussed the Qatar crisis in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

A diplomatic row between Qatar and some Arab nations including Saudi Arabia was not helping to unite efforts to try to find a Syria settlement or fight terrorism, the Kremlin said.

