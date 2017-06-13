Russian President Vladimir Putin, Saudi King Salman discuss Qatar crisis: Kremlin
A diplomatic row between Qatar and some Arab nations including Saudi Arabia was not helping to unite efforts to try to find a Syria settlement or fight terrorism, the Kremlin said.
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia`s King Salman discussed the Qatar crisis in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
