Russia's election commission says Alexei Navalny can not run for presidency

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny can not run for presidency because of his criminal conviction, the Central Election Commission.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 20:29
Russia's election commission says Alexei Navalny can not run for presidency

Russia: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny can not run for presidency because of his criminal conviction, the Central Election Commission, said in a statement on Friday. 

"Navalny does not have passive suffrage," said the statement, meaning he was ineligible to run for office. 

Navalny was found guilty of embezzlement in February and given a five-year suspended prison sentence in a court case he says was organised to stop him running for president. 

RussiaAlexei NavalnyCentral Election CommissionMoscow

