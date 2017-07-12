close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Six hurt at the penultimate 2017 Pamplona bull run

The final run of this year's festival, famous for its daily, 8 am, 875-metre sprint through uneven streets, will take place on Thursday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 14:26
Six hurt at the penultimate 2017 Pamplona bull run

Pamplona: Six people were hurt, but none gored, at Pamplona's San Fermin festival in Spain on Wednesday where around 2,000 participants, many wearing the traditional white shirt and red scarf, dodge a dozen bulls and steers rampaging through the city. 

The final run of this year's festival, famous for its daily, 8 am, 875-metre sprint through uneven streets, will take place on Thursday. 

On Wednesday, the sixth run of the festival lasted two minutes, 16 seconds and included animals from the Victoriano de Rio ranch. 

The bulls which run in the morning are taken to the bull ring in the afternoon, where they spar with a matador to the death.

TAGS

penultimate 2017Pamplona bull runPamplonaSan Fermin festivalSpainVictoriano de Rio ranch

From Zee News

World

Chinese troops leave for Djibouti to set up military base

EuropeWorld

13 injured in yacht explosion in northern Germany

World

Man, who sexually assaulting four children including 5-yr-o...

Fire breaks out at Congress headquarters in Delhi
India

Fire breaks out at Congress headquarters in Delhi

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Two dead, 25 injured as tractor overturns in...

Donald Trump didn&#039;t know about son&#039;s Russian lawyer meeting
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump didn't know about son's Russian lawy...

Uttar Pradesh

Floods in UP: Yogi Adityanath says govt taking measures to...

Kerala

Museum dedicated to APJ Abdul Kalam to be opened in Kerala

WorldAsia

Five suspected ISIS jihadists killed in central Turkish...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video