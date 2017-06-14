close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Some killed in London tower block fire: Fire brigade

A number of people have been killed in a huge fire which engulfed a 27-storey block of flats in central London on Wednesday, London Fire Brigade said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 12:39
Some killed in London tower block fire: Fire brigade

London: A number of people have been killed in a huge fire which engulfed a 27-storey block of flats in central London on Wednesday, London Fire Brigade said.

At least 30 people have been injured in the fire which engulfed all floors from the second to the top of the Grenfell Tower, where several hundred people lived.

"At this time I am very sad to confirm that there have been a number of fatalities, I cannot confirm the number at this time due to the size and complexity of this building," Dany Cotton, Commissioner of the London Fire Brigade told reporters.

TAGS

LondonGrenfell TowerUnited Kingdom

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

As Opposition parties meet to select candidate, EC issues notification for presidential election
India

As Opposition parties meet to select candidate, EC issues n...

American student released from North Korea prison arrives in US
AmericasWorld

American student released from North Korea prison arrives i...

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan felicitates Kashmiri students
Jammu and Kashmir

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan felicitates Kashmiri...

West Bengal

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose`s grandnephew demands respect fo...

Blackberry, VoxSmart to enable banks monitor WhatsApp chats
Technology

Blackberry, VoxSmart to enable banks monitor WhatsApp chats

West Bengal

GJM protests hampering Darjeeling economy

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video