close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Spain, Morocco arrest six suspected of practising beheadings

Spanish and Moroccan police have arrested five Moroccans and one Spaniard suspected of belonging to an Islamist militant cell that simulated decapitations, the Spanish interior ministry said on Wednesday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 15:55

Madrid: Spanish and Moroccan police have arrested five Moroccans and one Spaniard suspected of belonging to an Islamist militant cell that simulated decapitations, the Spanish interior ministry said on Wednesday.

The arrests mark the first big raids since a double Islamist attack in Catalonia in August that killed 16 people, most of whom were mown down by a van in Barcelona.

The cell was at an advanced stage of activity, the ministry said. It did not say whether those arrested were men or women.

The group held secret night meetings at which they planned large-scale attacks, and carried out physical training sessions in which they simulated cutting off victims` heads, the ministry said.

Five of the arrested were Moroccan, one with Spanish residence rights. One was Spanish of Moroccan heritage. One was arrested in the Spanish north African enclave of Melilla, and the rest in Morocco.

Spanish police have arrested 199 people in the country accused of connections to militant groups since raising the security alert to one notch below the highest level in 2015.

TAGS

SpainMoroccobeheading

From Zee News

Have set up a panel on data protection: Centre tells SC
Technology

Have set up a panel on data protection: Centre tells SC

EuropeWorld

EU court rejects challenge against refugee quotas

Human skeletons will be found if Dera campus is excavated, claims ex-Harayana journalist
Haryana

Human skeletons will be found if Dera campus is excavated,...

Gaya road rage: Rocky Yadav, 2 others sentenced to life, 5-yr jail term for father Bindi Yadav
Bihar

Gaya road rage: Rocky Yadav, 2 others sentenced to life, 5-...

WorldAsia

Syrian government dropped sarin on Khan Sheikoun: UN

WorldAsia

About 146,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar violence to Bangla...

Spinning at 42,000 revolutions per minute, scientists discover second-fastest pulsar
Space

Spinning at 42,000 revolutions per minute, scientists disco...

Suu Kyi slams &#039;iceberg of &#039;misinformation&#039; over Rohingya Muslims
WorldAsia

Suu Kyi slams 'iceberg of 'misinformation' o...

EuropeWorld

UN human rights experts urge China to free prominent lawyer

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video