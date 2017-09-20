close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Spanish police seize millions of Catalan referendum ballots

Madrid has also threatened to arrest mayors who facilitate the vote and has tightened its control over the region`s finances.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 20:42
Spanish police seize millions of Catalan referendum ballots
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Catalonia: Spanish police on Wednesday seized "close to 10 million ballot papers" in Catalonia due to be used for an independence referendum banned by Madrid, the interior ministry said.

A source close to the case who requested anonymity added that the ballots were confiscated in Bigues, about 45 kilometres north of Barcelona.

The seizure comes as thousands took to the streets in Barcelona on Wednesday over the detention of 13 Catalan government officials as the wealthy northeastern region presses ahead with preparations for the October 1 vote.

Catalonia`s separatist leaders want the region`s 7.5 million inhabitants — who are deeply divided over the issue — to be able to answer the question: "Do you want Catalonia to be an independent state in the form of a republic?"

But the country`s Constitutional Court has deemed such a referendum unconstitutional.

The constitution states that the unity of the Spanish nation is "unbreakable" and that only the central government has the power to call a referendum on an issue.

Catalan separatists have retorted that they have a democratic right to decide on their future.

Operations were also underway Wednesday at several offices of the Catalan executive, including the presidency and the departments of economic and foreign affairs.

Over the past few days, police have ramped up their seizure of items that could be used in the referendum, including notifications waiting to be sent to Catalans selected to staff polling stations.

Madrid has also threatened to arrest mayors who facilitate the vote and has tightened its control over the region`s finances.

Separatist parties captured 47.6 percent of the vote in a September 2015 Catalan election which was billed as a proxy vote on independence, giving them a narrow majority of 72 seats in the 135-seat Catalan parliament.

But opinion polls show that Catalonia remains divided on the question of seceding from Spain.

A survey commissioned by the regional government in July showed that 49.4 per cent of Catalans were against independence while 41.1 per cent were in favour.

TAGS

CataloniaballotsBarcelonaMadridelection

From Zee News

Manohar Lal Khattar urges people to participate in World Car Free Day
Haryana

Manohar Lal Khattar urges people to participate in World Ca...

Tripura: Journalist hacked to death by tribal party cadres during protest rally
North East

Tripura: Journalist hacked to death by tribal party cadres...

Donald Trump signaled dislike, but not demise of Iran deal: Envoy
World

Donald Trump signaled dislike, but not demise of Iran deal:...

Firing in Sashastra Seema Bal camp in J&amp;K&#039;s Ramban district, one jawan killed
Jammu and Kashmir

Firing in Sashastra Seema Bal camp in J&K's Ramban...

Delhi student, who objects to smoking, crushed to death in road rage, another critical
Delhi

Delhi student, who objects to smoking, crushed to death in...

Kenya Supreme Court criticises election board in verdict on polls
AfricaWorld

Kenya Supreme Court criticises election board in verdict on...

Beijing hits back at Donald Trump over South China Sea remark, says US greater threat to sovereignty
World

Beijing hits back at Donald Trump over South China Sea rema...

Lawyer thrashes, kicks man over fee dispute in Uttar Pradesh — Watch
Uttar Pradesh

Lawyer thrashes, kicks man over fee dispute in Uttar Prades...

Jammu &amp; Kashmir: Police apprehends Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Anantnag
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir: Police apprehends Hizbul Mujahideen te...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video