close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Spanish policeman attacked on Morocco border, man arrested

A man was detained on Tuesday after attacking a policeman on the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla with a large knife, a source from the local government said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 14:45

Madrid: A man was detained on Tuesday after attacking a policeman on the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla with a large knife, a source from the local government said.

The man, believed to be Moroccan, approached the border at Beni Enzar at 7:35 am and shouted "Allahu akbar" (God is Greatest) before the attack in which the policeman was cut on the hand.

The man was immediately arrested, the source said.

TAGS

MoroccoSpainMelillaIslamBeni Enzar

From Zee News

India

Batch of 678 pilgrims leaves for Amarnath from Jammu

India

Kerela: UDF backs MLA charged with rape

Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath urged to allow state buses to run on...

India

Trade between Srinagar, Muzaffarabad suspended

India should &#039;conscientiously withdraw&#039; to end Doklam standoff: China
India

India should 'conscientiously withdraw' to end Do...

World

China backs joint energy development with Philippines in di...

Bihar Assembly Session begins Friday; will Tejashwi Yadav resign as Deputy CM?
Bihar

Bihar Assembly Session begins Friday; will Tejashwi Yadav r...

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Australian minister quits after finding out he may also be...

India

Chinese state media divided over outcome of Ajit Doval...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video