Sweden PM Stefan Lofven reshuffles cabinet over data scandal
Stockholm: Two Swedish ministers will leave the government in a reshuffle sparked by a huge leak of sensitive data, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday.
Interior Minister Anders Ygeman, who reportedly knew about the leak but failed to inform the premier, will quit "at his own request", Lofven told a press conference, adding that Infrastructure Minister Anna Johansson will also step down.