close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Syria chemical attack was provocation against Bashar Assad: Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin says a chemical attack in Syria was a provocation against Syrian President Bashar Assad. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 2, 2017 - 22:25
Syria chemical attack was provocation against Bashar Assad: Vladimir Putin

Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin says a chemical attack in Syria was a provocation against Syrian President Bashar Assad. 

Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg today, Putin strongly reaffirmed Russia's view that Assad's forces weren't responsible for a fatal chemical attack in Syria in April.

The US in April struck a Syrian air base with cruise missiles after accusing Assad's military of killing scores of civilians with a nerve agent launched from the base. 

Putin said the attack was a provocation intended to put the blame on the Syrian ruler, insisting that "Assad didn't use those weapons." 

He said Russia had offered the US and its allies the chance to inspect the Syrian base for traces of the chemical agent and criticised them for their refusal to do so.

TAGS

Vladimir PutinSyriaSyria chemical attackBashar Assad

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump, says US spies may have faked hacking evidence
World

Vladimir Putin praises Donald Trump, says US spies may have...

Nepal to elect new Prime minister on Sunday
WorldAsia

Nepal to elect new Prime minister on Sunday

Dozens dead after gunman torches Philippine casino killing...
World

Dozens dead after gunman torches Philippine casino killing...

&#039;Bedroom jehadis&#039; new target of security forces in Kashmir, as social media turns virtual battleground
Jammu and Kashmir

'Bedroom jehadis' new target of security forces i...

SHOCKING! Bihar class 12 topper Ganesh Kumar, arrested for forgery, is 42-year-old, father to two children: Board
Bihar

SHOCKING! Bihar class 12 topper Ganesh Kumar, arrested for...

Russia clears deck for supply of S-400 Triumf missile defence to India; PM Modi says rise above good, bad terrorism
India

Russia clears deck for supply of S-400 Triumf missile defen...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video