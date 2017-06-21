Talks with Northern Ireland's DUP may take time, no sticking point: UK Minister

London: There is no one sticking point in talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May`s Conservatives and Northern Ireland`s Democratic Unionist Party but a deal to support May`s minority government could take some time, her deputy said on Wednesday.

"There`s no individual sticking point. Talks are progressing," First Secretary of State Damian Green, who is effectively May`s deputy, told the BBC.

"So we have a lot in common but we are two different parties and so it will take some time to reach a deal."