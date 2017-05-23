Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn agree to suspend election campaign after Manchester attack
May and Corbyn have said they are suspending their election campaigns, after a suspected terror attack.
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May and main opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn have said they are suspending their election campaigns "until further notice" on Tuesday after a suspected terror attack.
Labour leader Corbyn said he had spoken to Conservative leader May and they had agreed that all national campaigning ahead of the June 8 vote would be suspended, the Press Association news agency reported.