Third round of Brexit talks to begin in Brussels

Brussels: The third round of Brexit talks will begin in Brussels on Monday, with UK negotiators urging the European Union (EU) to show "flexibility and imagination", the media reported.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said that he wants to broaden discussions to include trade, reports the BBC.

Davis is expected to secure a "mutually beneficial" agreement that works for people and businesses across Europe, according to informed sources.

However, the European Commission`s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said last week that the focus of the third round of negotiations would be "orderly withdrawal".

The EU position had been "clear and transparent" since day one, he said.

It was "essential" to make progress on citizens` rights, settling accounts and the Irish border, Barnier added.

The EU has also said the talks need to focus on the issues of citizens` rights, the Irish border and the "divorce bill" before negotiations can widen, the BBC reported.

Once the talks begin, officials will meet in working groups to discuss the details behind each side`s proposals, before the round is closed by Davis and Barnier on Thursday.

The UK is set to leave the EU by the end of March 2019, following last year`s referendum vote.

In the first phase of negotiations, British and EU officials are meeting each month for four days in Brussels.