close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Thousands evacuated as Germany tackles huge WWII bombs

Around 21,000 people had to leave the area in Koblenz as the 500-kilogramme bomb was successfully defused, before the fire brigade allowed residents to return to their homes.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 00:00
Thousands evacuated as Germany tackles huge WWII bombs
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Berlin: Bomb disposal experts defused an unexploded American World War II shell in the western German city of Koblenz on Saturday, as a massive evacuation began in neighbouring Frankfurt to clear an even bigger bomb.

Around 21,000 people had to leave the area in Koblenz as the 500-kilogramme bomb was successfully defused, before the fire brigade allowed residents to return to their homes.

The operation came a day before three times as many people must leave their homes in Frankfurt to allow for a Royal Air Force bomb to be neutralised, in the biggest evacuation of its kind in postwar Germany.

The British bomb found in central Frankfurt weighs 1.8 tons and its disposal, planned for tomorrow, has prompted a much larger evacuation protocol, affecting more than 60,000 residents.

The city said police will enforce a 1,500-metre radius evacuation zone starting early tomorrow and residents will probably need to stay away until 8:00 pm.

Seven decades after the end of the Second World War, unexploded bombs from intense Allied raids on Nazi Germany are still occasionally found in building sites, forests and fields and sometimes even in private gardens.

TAGS

GermanyWorld War IIFrankfurtBombevacuation

From Zee News

From Baba to black sheep, Ram Rahim&#039;s mysterious journey
HaryanaIndia

From Baba to black sheep, Ram Rahim's mysterious journ...

UGC NET November 2017: Registration open until September 11
Education

UGC NET November 2017: Registration open until September 11

5 banks of BRICS nations sign pact for credit lines: Report
World

5 banks of BRICS nations sign pact for credit lines: Report

Uttar Pradesh: Four wagons of goods train derail near Hardattpur railway station
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Four wagons of goods train derail near Harda...

Gujarat

Man commits suicide, blames Blue Whale Challenge in video p...

India

KJ Alphons becomes first BJP leader from Kerala to become U...

Thousands more Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar by land, sea
WorldAsia

Thousands more Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar by land, sea

Trump picks Kenneth Juster to be next US ambassador to India
IndiaWorld

Trump picks Kenneth Juster to be next US ambassador to Indi...

Dedicated party veterans, ex-bureaucrats in PM Narendra Modi&#039;s chosen nine
India

Dedicated party veterans, ex-bureaucrats in PM Narendra Mod...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video