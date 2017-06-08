Three terror suspects arrested in London

London: Three terror suspects were arrested in London but this was not connected to the June 1 attack in the UK capital that left eight people dead, the police said on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said two men, aged 34 and 37, were arrested in the neighbourhood of Newham and a third, aged 22, was detained in nearby Waltham Forest, Efe news reported.

"All three were arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism offences," the Met Police said in a statement.

The arrests were made on Wednesday night and searches were ongoing at the properties.

UK security was on high alert following the attack at London Bridge, in which eight people were killed and over 50 others injured when three assailants mowed down pedestrians on the bridge and then launched a stabbing rampage at the nearby Borough Market.

Security measures were heightened on Thursday as millions headed out to vote in the general election.