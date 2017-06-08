close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Three terror suspects arrested in London

UK security was on high alert following the attack at London Bridge, in which eight people were killed and over 50 others injured.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 14:01
Three terror suspects arrested in London
Representational image

London: Three terror suspects were arrested in London but this was not connected to the June 1 attack in the UK capital that left eight people dead, the police said on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said two men, aged 34 and 37, were arrested in the neighbourhood of Newham and a third, aged 22, was detained in nearby Waltham Forest, Efe news reported.

"All three were arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism offences," the Met Police said in a statement.

The arrests were made on Wednesday night and searches were ongoing at the properties.

UK security was on high alert following the attack at London Bridge, in which eight people were killed and over 50 others injured when three assailants mowed down pedestrians on the bridge and then launched a stabbing rampage at the nearby Borough Market.

Security measures were heightened on Thursday as millions headed out to vote in the general election.

TAGS

LondonEnglandterror suspectsTerrorism offencesUK SecurityLondon bridgeBorough Market

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Odisha Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges Uma Bharti to...
ChhattisgarhOdisha

Odisha Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges Uma Bharti to...

Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk
India

Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk

BSER/RBSE 10th Result 2017: Rajresults.nic.in &amp; rajeduboard.nic.in Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results 2017 to be declared shortly
RajasthanEducation

BSER/RBSE 10th Result 2017: Rajresults.nic.in & rajedub...

Indian-origin lawyer dies after being hit by train in US
AmericasIndia

Indian-origin lawyer dies after being hit by train in US

Man attacked by 8-foot-long reef shark while fishing in Florida
AmericasWorld

Man attacked by 8-foot-long reef shark while fishing in Flo...

Slight temperature rise may cause deadly heat waves in India
Environment

Slight temperature rise may cause deadly heat waves in Indi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video