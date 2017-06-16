close
Death toll in London tower fire rises to 30, figure expected to rise

The death toll from the London tower block fire has risen to at least 30 and police are considering whether criminal offences had been committed.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 17:18
Death toll in London tower fire rises to 30, figure expected to rise

London: The death toll from the London tower block fire has risen to at least 30 and police are considering whether criminal offences had been committed, a senior police officer said on Friday. 

"We know that at least 30 people have died as a result of this fire," said Commander Stuart Cundy, adding that the figure was expected to rise.

He added that 24 people were still in hospital and 12 were receiving critical care. 

"The investigation will look in into what criminal offences may have been committed," Cundy said.

