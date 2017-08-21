close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Turkey-Iran operation against Kurd rebels always possible: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

His comments came after Iran's Armed Forces chief of staff General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri visited Turkey last week, with the two sides discussing ways to cooperate against the militants.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 16:44
Turkey-Iran operation against Kurd rebels always possible: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a joint operation with Iran against Kurdish militants was "always on the agenda", a week after Tehran's top armed forces commander visited Ankara for rare talks.

Turkey has battled the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) for decades, while the Iranian security forces have also fought its affiliate, the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK). Both groups have rear bases in neighbouring Iraq.

"It is always on the agenda to carry out a joint operation with Iran against those terror organisations which pose a threat," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul before a trip to Jordan.

His comments came after Iran's Armed Forces chief of staff General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri visited Turkey last week, with the two sides discussing ways to cooperate against the militants.

During the visit, Iran made a "surprise proposal" to Ankara to launch a joint operation against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq's Kandil and Sinjar regions, the Turkish newspaper Turkiye reported on its front page on Monday.

The newspaper claimed the proposal sparked surprise in Ankara because Turkish officials had long complained that Tehran had long left Turkey alone in its fight against the PKK's cadres, financial structuring and political activities.

Erdogan confirmed that the two countries' military chiefs discussed how to work against Kurdish militants.

"The work will continue because you know that the PKK terror organisation has a foot in Iran," he said.

"They always cause harm to Iran and to us. We work because we believe that if the two countries cooperate, we can reach a conclusion in a much shorter period of time," he said.

"I hope that we will get a successful result there," he added, without offering further details on the timing or scope of the operation.

The PKK is designated as a terror group by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

The Turkish army has been waging a relentless campaign in the last months to eradicate the PKK, and occasionally launches air raids against the group's bases in northern Iraq.

Ankara has long complained Iran has ignored its appeal for a joint campaign against the Kurdish insurgency.

TAGS

TurkeyIranKurdish militantRecep Tayyip ErdoganRebeloperation

From Zee News

Digital advertising spend in India to touch Rs 9,700 crore by end-2017
Technology

Digital advertising spend in India to touch Rs 9,700 crore...

WorldAsia

Hotel fire in Mecca causes alarm

India

China blames Indian troops for Pangong Lake incident in Lad...

WhatsApp &#039;excited&#039; about digital projects in India
Technology

WhatsApp 'excited' about digital projects in Indi...

Nawaz Sharif&#039;s brother Shahbaz set to become PML-N president next month
WorldAsia

Nawaz Sharif's brother Shahbaz set to become PML-N pre...

EuropeWorld

Berlin: 9 injured after smoke bomb goes off at Kurdish even...

India

Working on plan to beat Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad Lok S...

BJP president Amit Shah postpons 3-day Tamil Nadu visit, scheduled from 22 August
Tamil NaduIndia

BJP president Amit Shah postpons 3-day Tamil Nadu visit, sc...

World

Seoul urges Pyongyang not to resort to provocation

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video