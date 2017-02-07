Two alleged Islamic State recruiters detained near Barcelona
AFP | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 15:48
Madrid: Spain's Interior Ministry says two Moroccan men who are accused of indoctrination in Islamist extremism and recruiting others have been detained in Barcelona.
The ministry said in a statement that the men, aged 25 and 27, allegedly raised money through drug trafficking and theft to support the Islamic State group.
Agents of Spain's Guardia Civil were searching the men's apartment today morning in Badalona, bordering Barcelona.
The ministry said police have arrested 185 suspected jihadi activists since Spain raised its national security alert to one step below maximum following attacks in France and elsewhere in 2015.
First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 15:48
