UK ex-policeman jailed for filming nudists from helicopter

London: A British former police officer was on Tuesday jailed for a year for using a police helicopter to film a couple having sex and other people sunbathing nude.

Adrian Pogmore filmed graphic scenes of a couple having sex on their patio, a woman sunbathing naked in her garden, two nudists sitting outside their caravan and a couple lying naked outside their home.

Judge Peter Kelson at Sheffield Crown Court in northern England told Pogmore: "You, quite literally, considered yourself above the law."

Pogmore admitted four counts of misconduct in a public office and has been sacked by South Yorkshire Police.

The court heard that Pogmore, 51, was called the "team deviant" by colleagues, and was described as a "sex-obsessed air observer."

Kelson told Pogmore: "In short, you used a £2 million ($2.6 million, 2.2 million euros) helicopter which costs something like $1,000 an hour to run to advance your own sexual curiosities when it should have been detecting crime."

"Instead of deterring and detecting crime, you were committing crime."