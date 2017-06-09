UK PM Theresa May no longer able to win outright majority in parliament: Reuters calculations
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May can no longer win an outright majority in parliament, Reuters calculations based on partial results of the election showed on Friday.
After the results of 633 seats were declared, May`s party was on 308 seats and therefore no longer able to reach the 326 mark it would need to claim a majority in Britain`s 650-seat parliament.