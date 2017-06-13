UK PM Thersa May and DUP have largely agreed support deal

London: There are no outstanding issues between British Prime Minister Theresa May and Northern Ireland`s DUP, and a deal to support May`s government has been largely agreed, the BBC reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

May failed to secure an outright majority after Thursday`s election and is aiming to strike a deal with the DUP to pass her legislative programme.

May made no comment as she left talks with DUP leader Arlene Foster.