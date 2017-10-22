Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

UK police end armed hostage-taking at English leisure complex: Report

Earlier, Warwickshire police had ruled out an connection with "terrorist activity" after saying they were dealing with an "ongoing incident" at the leisure park in Nuneaton.

Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 23, 2017, 00:45 AM IST
Comments |
UK police end armed hostage-taking at English leisure complex: Report
Pic Courtesy: PTI

London: British police ended an armed hostage siege on Sunday, the BBC reported, saying there were no casualties after a gunman took two staff members hostage at a bowling alley in a leisure complex in central England.

Earlier, Warwickshire police had ruled out an connection with "terrorist activity" after saying they were dealing with an "ongoing incident" at the leisure park in Nuneaton. 

Mehdi Afshar, chief executive of MFA Bowl which owns the alley, was quoted by the BBC as saying the police had stormed the building and ended the siege. There were no casualties, the BBC added.

Earlier, pictures on Twitter showed armed police at the complex, which is home to a cinema, gym and several restaurants, and local media reported that roads leading to it had been closed off.

Tags:
United KingdomLondonNuneatonEnglandTwitter
Next
Story

EU leaders back Theresa May with move on Brexit talks

Trending