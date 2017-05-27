close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

UK reduces threat level from critical to severe: PM Theresa May

"A significant amount of police action has taken place over the last 24 hours and there are now 11 suspects in custody," May said in a statement.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 18:05

London- British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Saturday that Britain had reduced its terror threat level from critical to severe, having raised it after Monday`s Manchester bombing.

"A significant amount of police action has taken place over the last 24 hours and there are now 11 suspects in custody," May said in a statement.

"In the light of the developments, the independent joint terrorism analysis centre has this morning taken the decision to reduce the threat level from critical to severe."
 

TAGS

British Prime MinisterTheresa MayTerror threat levelManchester bombing

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Despite &#039;no permission, Rahul Gandhi visits strife-torn Saharanpur; blames UP govt for caste violence
India

Despite no permission, Rahul Gandhi visits strife-torn Sara...

Britain's terror threat level reduced from '...
World

Britain's terror threat level reduced from '...

United Nations slams Myanmar, Thailand for deporting Turkey
World

United Nations slams Myanmar, Thailand for deporting Turkey

Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui floats new outfit
Uttar Pradesh

Expelled BSP leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui floats new outfit

G7 leaders make progress on trade, remain split on climate...
World

G7 leaders make progress on trade, remain split on climate...

Army kills 10 terrorists, thwarts Pakistan&#039;s attempts to push intruders into India
Jammu and Kashmir

Army kills 10 terrorists, thwarts Pakistan's attempts...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video