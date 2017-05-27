UK reduces threat level from critical to severe: PM Theresa May

London- British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Saturday that Britain had reduced its terror threat level from critical to severe, having raised it after Monday`s Manchester bombing.

"A significant amount of police action has taken place over the last 24 hours and there are now 11 suspects in custody," May said in a statement.

"In the light of the developments, the independent joint terrorism analysis centre has this morning taken the decision to reduce the threat level from critical to severe."

