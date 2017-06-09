close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

UK vote shows discontent over May`s Brexit strategy: Germany

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Friday that the UK vote reflected popular discontent over Prime Minister Theresa May`s hard Brexit strategy.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 16:30

Lower Saxony: German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Friday that the UK vote reflected popular discontent over Prime Minister Theresa May`s hard Brexit strategy, which he said should be reconsidered.

"The message from this vote is -- hold fair talks with the EU and think again whether it is really good for Britain to leave the EU in this manner," he told reporters.

He added that he hoped "a new government will be formed quickly with which we can hold serious negotiations".

A foreign ministry spokesman said that May had campaigned for "a strong majority for a hard Brexit" and that this "was not the outcome of the election", in which the British PM lost her majority.

A spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel meanwhile declined to comment on the election until a new government is formed, while the German leader was a on a tour of Argentina and Mexico.

TAGS

BritainUnited KingdomTheresa MayBrexitGermanyConservative PartyLabour Party

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

President to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro stretch on June 17
India

President to inaugurate Bengaluru Metro stretch on June 17

UKIP leader resigns after ''disastrous'...
EuropeWorld

UKIP leader resigns after ''disastrous'...

&#039;Snana Jatra&#039; of Lord Jagannath celebrated in Puri
Odisha

'Snana Jatra' of Lord Jagannath celebrated in Pur...

3 DMK MLAs on way to attend CM function detained
Tamil Nadu

3 DMK MLAs on way to attend CM function detained

Kerala CPI-M says attacks on cadre increased after Amit Sha...
India

Kerala CPI-M says attacks on cadre increased after Amit Sha...

Heart-stopping plane crash video footage from Lukla Airport in Nepal
WorldAsia

Heart-stopping plane crash video footage from Lukla Airport...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video