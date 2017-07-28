close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

UK wants to avoid cliff edge Brexit but will leave single market, Hammond says

Philip Hammond said it was in the interests of the EU and Britain to have a transition that allows the economies to adjust.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 15:21
UK wants to avoid cliff edge Brexit but will leave single market, Hammond says
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

London: Britain wants to a avoid a cliff edge Brexit that would sow chaos for business but leaving the European Union means leaving the single market and the customs union, finance minister Philip Hammond told the BBC.

Hammond refused to confirm or deny a Financial Times report that he had told business leaders that he wanted to negotiate a simple “off-the-shelf” transition deal with Brussels to maintain current trading relations with Europe for at least two years after Brexit.

Hammond said it was in the interests of the EU and Britain to have a transition that allows the economies to adjust. He said British ministers needed to understand the challenges that businesses face with Brexit.

TAGS

BritainEuropean UnionBrexitcliff edgePhilip Hammond

From Zee News

EuropeWorld

Russia orders US to cut diplomats in response to sanctions

India

Lok Sabha takes up IIM Bill

AmericasWorld

'30 US cities held counter-terrorism workshops after 2...

AmericasWorld

Woman sues Airbnb over alleged sexual assault

After Pakistan SC verdict on Nawaz Sharif, all eyes on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa
WorldAsia

After Pakistan SC verdict on Nawaz Sharif, all eyes on Army...

WorldAsia

Britain plans to send warship to South China Sea in move li...

Uzbekistan says ex-president Islam Karimov&#039;s daughter in custody
WorldAsia

Uzbekistan says ex-president Islam Karimov's daughter...

WorldAsia

Saudi coalition downs Yemen rebel missile near Mecca

Puducherry

Govt focussing on infrastrcuture improvement: Puducherry CM...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video