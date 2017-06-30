close
Ukraine says seized equipment used by Russia to launch malware attacks

A cyber attack that began in Ukraine spread around the world on Tuesday, knocking out thousands of machines, shutting down ports, factories and offices as it hit around 60 countries.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 16:37

Kiev: Ukraine`s state security service (SBU) seized equipment it said belonged to Russian agents in May and June to launch cyber attacks against Ukraine and other countries, the SBU said in a statement on Friday. 

"Law enforcement officers seized server equipment that was involved in the cyber attack system by Russian secret services," the SBU said, adding that investigations were ongoing. 

Ukrainian politicians were quick to blame Russia, but a Kremlin spokesman dismissed "unfounded blanket accusations".

TAGS

UkraineRussiaMalware attacksSBUKiev

