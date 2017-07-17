close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

UK's Theresa May to warn cabinet ministers over top-level leaks: PM's spokesman

Finance minister Philip Hammond, who has championed a softer form of Brexit, bore the brunt of a series of critical newspaper stories over the weekend about what was said at private government meetings.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 19:11

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May will remind her cabinet that top level government discussions must remain private, her spokesman said on Monday, responding to a series of reported leaks after recent meetings.

May`s grip on control of her cabinet, which is divided over Brexit, has been severely weakened by last month`s election result when May lost her parliamentary majority, reopening the debate about the nature of Britain`s EU exit.

Finance minister Philip Hammond, who has championed a softer form of Brexit, bore the brunt of a series of critical newspaper stories over the weekend about what was said at private government meetings. He said he was being attacked because of his views on Brexit. 

"Of course cabinet must be able to hold discussions on government policy in private and the prime minister will be reminding her colleagues of that at the cabinet meeting tomorrow," the spokesman told reporters.

He said he was not aware of any plans for a formal inquiry into the leaks.

"She`ll just be reminding them of their responsibilities and making the point that ministers across government need to be focused on getting on with delivering for the British public," the spokesman said.

TAGS

Theresa MayUKBritishEUBrexitPhilip Hammond

From Zee News

Tackling Malware attacks: Google introduces &#039;panic button&#039; feature in Android
Technology

Tackling Malware attacks: Google introduces 'panic but...

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Bride walks out of marriage after groom dema...

New call drop norms in a week, spectrum sale paper in Aug:Trai
Technology

New call drop norms in a week, spectrum sale paper in Aug:T...

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to brief par panel on China standoff
India

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to brief par panel on China...

WorldAsia

Qatar accuses UAE of hack that sparked Gulf crisis

Technology

Religare Securities says it suffers cyber attack

Uttar Pradesh

Fire audit ordered in Ghaziabad multi-storey buildings

Iran&#039;s Revolutionary Guards warn US against terrorist designation, new sanctions
WorldAsia

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warn US against terrorist...

Venkaiah Naidu is NDA&#039;s candidate for Vice President
India

Venkaiah Naidu is NDA's candidate for Vice President

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video